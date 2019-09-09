Sheffield Wednesday: Why pundit Danny Murphy thinks Garry Monk is a ''really sensible' appointment for Owls
Pundit Danny Murphy believes the Owls have made a "really sensible" managerial appointment in Garry Monk.
Former Swansea City defender Monk succeeded Steve Bruce, who left Hillsborough in July to take charge of Premier League side Newcastle United, last Friday.
Monk, who had a loan spell as a player at Hillsborough in the 2002/03 season, has previously managed Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City in the Championship.
The 40-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham in June, having guided the club to 17th in the Championship last season.
Speaking on talkSport on Monday morning, Murphy said: “They [Wednesday] have got good players. He’s not going into a club that is desperately struggling. They’ve got a decent squad and he’s an experienced manager at that level – been there done it.”
Monk's first match in charge will be at Huddersfield Town on Sunday, September 15.
“I like him,” said former Liverpool and England midfielder Murphy. “I have met him a few times. I like the way his teams play.
“I thought he was unlucky originally when he got into management that Swansea got rid of him in his first bad spell really. I think that had Swansea kept him at that point, they might not have ended up in the predicament they did.
“I thought the Birmingham situation he dealt with brilliantly, with all the problems – the points deduction and stuff like that. He maintained his dignity. They still played good football.
“Even at Leeds he did alright, to be fair.
“I don’t think there are many guys who have got as much experience in the Championship that they could have given the job to.
“I think it’s a really sensible appointment. I think it suits both. And the fans will enjoy watching them play.”