Sheffield Wednesday: Why midfielder won't be signing for Owls
Midfield playmaker Josh McEachran has left managerless Sheffield Wednesday.
The 26-year-old, without a club having been released by Brentford at the end of last season, has trained and played in a number of the Owls' pre-season friendlies this month.
But interim Wednesday boss Lee Bullen has told The Star: "I spoke to Josh the other day and I told him that with our managerial situation that it was better for him to look at other avenues with regards to going on trial elsewhere."
McEachran linked up with the Owls at the start of July after being invited by former manager Steve Bruce to join in their warm-weather training camp in Portugal.
The former Chelsea youngster was then given run-outs in Wednesday's friendlies at Lincoln City and Northampton Town on home soil.
Despite Bruce's exit last week, McEachran continued to train with the Owls and was among the squad that travelled to Germany. The free agent played in their two warm-up fixtures against VFB Lubeck and Holstein Kiel.
Wednesday’s current central midfield options include Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelupessy and Kieran Lee, while Adam Reach has filled in there on occasion, though with mixed results. Fit-again Lee is understood to have signed a one-year contract extension, although he has yet to be officially confirmed as an Owls player because of the club's ongoing soft transfer embargo.
Meanwhile, tickets for the Owls’ Carabao Cup first round clash with Bury at Hillsborough next month are now on sale to season ticket holders and members. The tie is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 13, kick-off 7:45pm.
Tickets will on general sale from Thursday, August 1, and are priced at £10 adults and £5 over 65s/under 21s/under 17s.
The Grandstand and Kop will not be open for the tie and season ticket holders in the North and South Stands have until 5.00pm on Wednesday July, 31, to claim their existing seat.
For more information, ring 0370 020 1867 (£2 booking fee per ticket) or log on to shop.sheffieldwednesday.co.uk