Sheffield Wednesday: Why the international has come at the right time for the Owls
The international break has come at a good time for the Owls to rest and recuperate after a "hectic period".
That is the verdict of Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach in the wake of Saturday's narrow 1-0 home win over Wigan Athletic.
Having kicked off Garry Monk's reign with six matches in 21 days, the Owls are now without a fixture until Cardiff City on Friday, October 18.
Reach, who teed up Massimo Luongo for a 57th minute winner against the Latics to seal Monk's first home win in charge, said: "We will have a few days off now, go away and spend time with the family. It’s been quite a hectic period.
"Some of the guys will go away on international duty, they will get good experience from that, and then we will have a good build-up towards Cardiff on the Friday night, it should be a good game.
"We have a good hard run of games coming up, some of them on TV, so we need to try and take some points from them and then see where we are."
Although the Owls' performance left a lot to be desired versus the Latics, the three points moved Monk's men up to eighth in the standings, just a point outside of the play-off positions after 11 matches.
Reach said: "Wigan was a tough game, you are never going to get an easy one in this league.
"We made a hard job of it, but we got the three points.
"The most important thing was to bounce back (after Hull), and you are going to get scrappy wins like that.
"We played well at times, sometimes a little bit sloppy, but we got three points so job well done.
"There’s plenty more room for improvement, but that’s what the international break is for. We will get time to work things out on the training ground."