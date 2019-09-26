Sheffield Wednesday: Why Garry Monk is not worried about Owls' discipline

Centre-back Börner and midfield workhorse Hutchinson have both picked up four yellow cards this season and are a booking away from triggering an automatic one-match ban.

It is unlikely Börner and Hutchinson will avoid suspensions as the cut-off point for players picking up five cautions falls after 19 matches in the English Football League. Wednesday have only played eight league fixtures.

But Monk, speaking ahead of the trip to former club Middlesbrough, said: "I have not seen all the bookings because quite a few of them happened before I came in here.

Owls star Sam Hutchinson is closing in on a one-match ban

"I love the commitment side of it and often those types of situations are from commitment and I can accept those.

"It is ones that are needless like dissent or ones where the ball is kicked away. The needless ones are the ones you have avoid the most.

"At this moment in time, I have no problem with anything. It is what it is.

"I will never take away that commitment side to players if it is challenges or trying to be on the front foot but, of course, if that becomes too much for one player or they were committing it too much then you need to have a word.

"As long as it is not for stupid or needless yellow cards, we will deal with it as we go along."

Since taking over the reins from caretaker boss Lee Bullen, Monk has guided the Owls to four points from two Championship outings.

"I try and work with clarity," stressed Monk. "I try to give the players their roles and responsibilities and allow their ability to come out.

"Every day is to keep clarifying situations and their roles. From my experience, that gives players more confidence to go and deliver that on a weekly basis and in all the matches.

"They have done very well with it. I have tried to simplify it.

"We have still got a lot of areas that I have not worked on yet that we need to get through but you can't overbear them. We are playing games Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday so there is not a huge amount of time you get with the players on the pitch because a lot of it is just recovery and preparing for the next game.