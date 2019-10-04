Sheffield Wednesday: Why Garry Monk has admiration for Wigan Athletic counterpart Paul Cook
Owls boss Garry Monk has expressed his admiration for Wigan Athletic counterpart Paul Cook before the sides go to-toe-toe at Hillsborough.
Cook, previously of Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth, guided the Latics to the 2018 League One title before steering them to an 18th-placed finish in the Championship last term.
Wigan are currently languishing in the lower reaches of the table after recording just three league wins from 10 outings.
Monk, who is confident five-goal top-scorer Steven Fletcher (ankle) will be passed fit to lead the attack this weekend, said: "I met Cooky in the summer, I think he has done a great job. He’s a very good manager.
"It’s a tough game, what they have is fight and quality.
"At set-pieces they have a high quality, and players in there who can cause problems from open play.
"It’s another Championship game which, unless we are right on it, it will be a difficult game.
"We all suffer setbacks, but the most important thing is you have to show a response.
"It has to come with a fire in your belly and that’s what I expect on Saturday. To try and go into the international break a positive feeling and three points.
"At this moment we are in a healthy position, with those three points you can look to the start of the season as a very good start."
Massimo Luongo and Kieran Lee are battling it out for a midfield spot, with Sam Hutchinson serving a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards.
Monk's side will be aiming to return to winning ways after Tuesday's defeat to Hull City. Victory over the Tigers would have seen Wednesday climb to second.
"It’s our third game in a week, but overall I think we have been performing well," added Monk.