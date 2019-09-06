Sheffield Wednesday: Why Dejphon Chansiri is convinced Garry Monk is the right man to take the Owls forward
Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has backed new manager Garry Monk to bring the good times back to Hillsborough.
Monk replaces Steve Bruce, who left Hillsborough in July to take charge of Premier League side Newcastle United. He becomes the club's ninth manager/head coach in the past decade.
The Owls, who are currently 11th in the Championship, have not disclosed the length of Monk's contract.
Chansiri said: "He is the best choice. We looked at his CV and he did very well with Birmingham and other clubs and I think he can do well.
"Many managers sent their CV to us in July when Steve Bruce left and I talked to some in July before I went to America.
"I think he is ambitious with positive ideas and I believe he is hungry to be a success.
"I need to thank Lee Bullen during his time as caretaker. He did quite well, that is why I am happy that he took over. He will still an assistant."
The Thai owner has set his sights on promotion.
"I have always said since my first year that I never think about play-offs," he said. "I always think about top two."