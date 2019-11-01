Sheffield Wednesday: Why Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is fearful of Owls ace Barry Bannan

Bannan has been a key and consistent performer for the Owls during the 2019/20 campaign, weighing in with three assists from a deep-lying midfield position. The Scotland international is expected to line up in the centre when Wednesday take on Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Mowbray, under pressure following a six-match winless run, is acutely aware of the Bannan's qualities and has told his team to keep close tabs on him.

On the Owls threats, he said: "They have got Barry Bannan who is probably one of the best forward passing players in the league. If you allow him too much on the ball he will hurt you with his precision passing.

"We have to win some football matches and we’re hopeful we can do that."

Blackburn head into the Championship clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat at Preston North End where they threw away a two-goal lead. They currently find themselves in 17th position, trailing promotion-chasing Wednesday by nine points.

“I know some of their players," said Mowbray, who steered Rovers to a respectable 15th-placed finish last term following promotion from League One. "I have coached Steven Fletcher and he knows where the back of the net is.

“We beat them at home comfortably last year and yet we got beat away from home through their physicality.

Owls midfielder Barry Bannan in action against Leeds last weekend

“I don’t sit here and fear where their league position is. I think we can more than compete with every team in this league.