Sheffield Wednesday: Why Barry Bannan thinks Garry Monk's appointment is a big coup for the Owls

It was just over a week ago that Monk succeeded Steve Bruce at Hillsborough and he will begin his Wednesday reign with a clash against Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Monk is a vastly-experienced boss at this level, having previously managed Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City in the second-tier.

Bannan told The Star: "We all know what Garry Monk has done in his managerial career so far, it has been very good.

Owls ace Barry Bannan

"It’s a great appointment for the club, and a real statement of intent. He is one of the better managers in this league. He has a good bunch to work with so it should make a good combination."

The Scotland international, who could make his 150th league start in Owls colours on Sunday, continued: "Most managers would like to walk into our changing room, there’s a lot of good players here.

"For a manager walking in, he would be relatively happy, it’s just trying to get consistency, what we have been missing the last couple of years.

"In the changing room, there’s no doubt we have the quality to try and get out of this league.

"Whatever was missing, hopefully this new manager can find it."

Monk, who may be without the services of captain Tom Lees (hamstring) when Wednesday take on Huddersfield, has worked his new squad hard on the training pitch this week.

When quizzed on when the players found out about Monk's permanent appointment, Bannan said: "We were in training, finished training, and got told we had to stay behind for a meeting.

"We didn’t know who was coming in. We had looked the press the night before, so we had a rough idea.

"But it was a bit like a blind date when the gaffer walked in. It was like we shouldn’t know, but we do know. We had to act surprised.