Benito Carbone scored twice to give Wednesday the win at Goodison Park.

Sheffield Wednesday: This is who was in the team the last time the Owls beat Everton

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Premier League Everton to Hillsborough this evening as the two teams battle it out for a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 05:00 am
Their last clash came in the same competition back in 12 years ago with the Toffees running out 3-0 winners, but what about Wednesday’s last win? Let’s take a stroll back through the victorious squad of over 20 years ago to April 5 1999, when they won 2-1 at Goodison Park.

The win arrived off the back of five consecutive defeats and catapulted the Owls further from the relegation zone.

1. Pavel Srnicek

Pavel Srnicek picked the ball out of his net in the 12th minute as Francis Jeffers opened the scoring for Everton.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Peter Atherton

Right-back Peter Atherton made one of his 216 league appearances for the Owls at Goodison.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Jon Newsome

Sheffield-born Jon Newsome played a key role in the Owls' second-half resurgence, blocking a goalbound Kevin Campbell strike.

Photo: Chris Lobina

4. Emerson Thome

Brazilian Emerson Thome played alongside Newsome in the heart of the Wednesday defence.

Photo: Craig Prentis

