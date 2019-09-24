Sheffield Wednesday: This is who was in the team the last time the Owls beat Everton
Sheffield Wednesday welcome Premier League Everton to Hillsborough this evening as the two teams battle it out for a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 05:00 am
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 09:58 am
Their last clash came in the same competition back in 12 years ago with the Toffees running out 3-0 winners, but what about Wednesday’s last win? Let’s take a stroll back through the victorious squad of over 20 years ago to April 5 1999, when they won 2-1 at Goodison Park.
The win arrived off the back of five consecutive defeats and catapulted the Owls further from the relegation zone.