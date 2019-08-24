Lee Bullen cuts a frustrated figure at full time of the defeat at Preston

Sheffield Wednesday: Who had a nightmare? Player ratings from defeat at Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday were the architects of their own downfall as they slumped to defeat at Preston North End.

By Dom Howson
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 21:58

Here is how we rated the Owls’ individual performances at Deepdale.

1. Keiren Westwood 5

Was a relative spectator until Johnson's first penalty. Made a smart second half stop to deny Preston substitute Tom Barkhuizen.

2. Moses Odubajo 3

A nightmare afternoon for the full-back. He gave two penalties away. Both were silly, mistimed challenges on Sean Maguire.

3. Tom Lees 5

Found it tough going to shackle big Preston centre-forward Jayden Stockley. Not one of his more commanding performances.

4. Julian Borner 5

Headed a first half Barry Bannan corner narrowly wide. Won his fair share of balls in the air and made a number of key interceptions.

