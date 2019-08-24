Sheffield Wednesday: Who had a nightmare? Player ratings from defeat at Preston North End

SportFootballSheffield WednesdayLatest Owls NewsLee Bullen cuts a frustrated figure at full time of the defeat at Preston Sheffield Wednesday: Who had a nightmare? Player ratings from defeat at Preston North EndSheffield Wednesday were the architects of their own downfall as they slumped to defeat at Preston North End.By Dom HowsonSaturday, 24 August, 2019, 21:58 Here is how we rated the Owls’ individual performances at Deepdale.1. Keiren Westwood 5Was a relative spectator until Johnson's first penalty. Made a smart second half stop to deny Preston substitute Tom Barkhuizen.Photo: Steve EllisCopyright: Buy photo2. Moses Odubajo 3A nightmare afternoon for the full-back. He gave two penalties away. Both were silly, mistimed challenges on Sean Maguire.Photo: Steve EllisCopyright: Buy photo3. Tom Lees 5Found it tough going to shackle big Preston centre-forward Jayden Stockley. Not one of his more commanding performances.Photo: Steve EllisCopyright: Buy photo4. Julian Borner 5Headed a first half Barry Bannan corner narrowly wide. Won his fair share of balls in the air and made a number of key interceptions.Photo: Steve EllisCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4