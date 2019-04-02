SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: A general view of the Hillsbrough signage on the stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Hillsborough Stadium on March 04, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: Where are they now? From Jamaica to Japan – this is where ex-Owls players are now

Plenty of talented players have come through Sheffield Wednesday over the years and many of them have gone on to play for a range of illustrious and successful clubs.

But what about some of the more obscure journeys some of the former Owls players have made? Here’s a look at ex-Wednesday players still in action all over the world...

Current club: Tivoli Gardens (Jamaica) Owls apps: 254

1. Jermaine Johnson

Current club: Vitoria Setubal (Portugal) Owls apps: 167

2. Jose Semed

Current club: Kingstonian FC (England) Owls apps: 74

3. Wade Small

Current club: Elgin City (Scotland) Owls apps: 57

4. Jon-Paul Mcgovern

