Sheffield Wednesday: Where are they now? From Jamaica to Japan – this is where ex-Owls players are now
Plenty of talented players have come through Sheffield Wednesday over the years and many of them have gone on to play for a range of illustrious and successful clubs.
But what about some of the more obscure journeys some of the former Owls players have made? Here’s a look at ex-Wednesday players still in action all over the world...
1. Jermaine Johnson
Current club: Tivoli Gardens (Jamaica) Owls apps: 254
2. Jose Semed
Current club: Vitoria Setubal (Portugal) Owls apps: 167
3. Wade Small
Current club: Kingstonian FC (England) Owls apps: 74
4. Jon-Paul Mcgovern
Current club: Elgin City (Scotland) Owls apps: 57
