But what about some of the more obscure journeys some of the former Owls players have made? Here’s a look at ex-Wednesday players still in action all over the world...

1. Jermaine Johnson Current club: Tivoli Gardens (Jamaica) Owls apps: 254

2. Jose Semed Current club: Vitoria Setubal (Portugal) Owls apps: 167

3. Wade Small Current club: Kingstonian FC (England) Owls apps: 74

4. Jon-Paul Mcgovern Current club: Elgin City (Scotland) Owls apps: 57

