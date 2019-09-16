Sheffield Wednesday: This is what was written on Garry Monk's note to his players during their 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town
It’s a vision not entirely uncommon in elite football; a manager handing out instructions written on a piece of paper to players on the field.
And a week that saw a 2016 video of then-Sheffield Wednesday star Ross Wallace intercept David Wagner’s note to his Huddersfield side dominate social media ended with Garry Monk doing the same.
Kadeem Harris was the player to digest the content – almost literally – chewing the note up and spitting it out on the John Smith’s Stadium grass.
Asked about the incident in the post-match press conference, Monk explained the note contained information on how his team should defend set-pieces.
“That was just to clear up set-pieces,” he smiled.
“Obviously Danny’s come in here as a new manager and so you can do a little bit of guesswork on what you think they might do. Set piece-wise, I had my ideas on what might happen but then there’s also the unpredictability of something new and something different.
“It was just to make sure the markers we had were picking up the right men. Sometimes it’s hard with a new manager to predict which players are going to go into which positions, so it was just about making sure that was all clarified.
“That was a set piece piece of paper. It’s probably still floating about out there somewhere.”
Told that Harris has chewed the instructions up, Monk said: “Did he? It’s good energy. He must’ve thought it was an energy bar or something.”