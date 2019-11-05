Sheffield Wednesday: What new head of tactical analysis Ryan Needs will bring to the Owls

Owls boss Garry Monk

Needs, who has previously worked with Monk at his former clubs Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, was recently appointed the Owls' new head of tactical analysis.

He left a similar role at St Andrew's to become Monk's first backroom recruit. It is understood the Owls paid compensation to the Blues to bring in Needs.

Monk told The Star: "It’s a department that needed strengthening and Ryan has been with me from the very start. Five or six years we have worked together, and we have brought him in to strengthen that area."

Needs, a graduate of the University of Wales in Cardiff, was in the stands as Wednesday slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

"Richard Stirrup (first-team analyst) has been doing a lot of the work himself so I am delighted to bring Ryan in to help the department," said Monk. "He is a big asset.

"He had been with me from the very start, knows how I work, and that is obviously an advantage.

"I am pleased the club have allowed me to do that."

The Owls have been heavily linked with Birmingham coach James Beattie ever since Monk was appointed in early September. The former England international has worked with Monk at all his previous clubs and is eager to link up again with him.

Sources in the Midlands say Beattie has been redeployed away from involvement with the first team, including scouting opponents, in recent weeks.

When asked about the Beattie link at the end of October, Monk denied a deal was close to being agreed for his services.

Monk said: "I am working with Bully [Lee Bullen], Thommo [Neil Thompson] and Nicky [Weaver] and those guys have been fantastic with me and every part of what we have done moving forward.

"If I can add help to what we have already got, I will always do that.