Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Neil Warnock had to say about Cardiff's controversial equaliser
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock said he believed their controversial equaliser in last night’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday was right to have been awarded, but conceded that he needed to see the incident again.
The 70-year-old former Sheffield United manager watched on as Lee Tomlin’s 87th minute free kick sailed past Owls keeper Cameron Dawson, past six-foot-six Bluebirds defender Aden Flint, who appeared to be deliberately obstructing the keeper’s view whilst in an offside position.
The free kick was awarded after Massimo Luongo was adjudged to have fouled Tomlin. Speaking after the match, Wednesday boss Garry Monk questioned both aspects of the decision.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Warnock admitted Flint’s antics had been rehearsed in training and asked about the equaliser, Warnock said: “The free kick for what? Oh I see what you mean.
“I’ve not looked at it but as long as you’re a yard away from the wall I think you can stand where you want nowadays.”
The draw keeps Cardiff’s unbeaten home record alive and means Wednesday’s search for a win in the Welsh capital will enter its 13th year next season.
“I said to the lads at half-time I thought we could win it,” said Warnock, a lifelong Blade: “I thought they were vulnerable and that they’d had a bit of fortune in the first half.
“On another night we could’ve had a penalty with Flinty having his shirt pulled off, but you don’t seem to get them at the minute.
“I thought we could have won it at the end.”