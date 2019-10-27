Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa had to say about the Owls' promotion credentials

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa looks on during their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Their latest success, a home draw against fellow high-flyers Leeds United, sees them sat fourth in a heavily congested top half of the table.

The Owls had the better of the chances in a nip-and-tuck Yorkshire derby and asked whether he sees them as a rival in the promotion stakes, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa praised their efforts.

He said: “I cannot say I feel this or that, but if they keep this level, they are going to be a difficult opponent for everybody.

“There are teams that make it difficult to beat them but also they can beat you too.

“This team [Sheffield Wednesday] can beat any team in the Championship. I can’t say whether or not they will [be a rival for promotion].”

Leeds defender Ben White, who had a penalty turned down in the first half of the match after a challenge from Owls forward Atdhe Nuhiu, was more explicit in his belief that Wednesday can challenge for a tilt at the top tier.

He said that Garry Monk’s side was one of the best they’ve faced this year and that they were right to be happy to be taking a point from Hillsborough.

“Definitely, especially against a team like this," he said.

“They [Wednesday] are going to be up there this season so it's a good point.”

On the penalty claim, which saw Nuhiu make contact with White as he entered the penalty area, White said: “I tried to stay up to be fair because he clipped me a couple of times.