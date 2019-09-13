Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Lee Bullen has said on new boss Garry Monk and his Owls future

Monk was unveiled as the Owls' new boss a week ago, bringing to an end Bullen's third stint as the club's caretaker manager since December 2017.

Former Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough chief Monk had been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham City last June after 15 months in charge.

But he has wasted no time in making his mark at Hillsborough, putting Wednesday's players through their paces on the training ground this week in preparation for Sunday's trip to lowly Huddersfield Town.

Owls coach Lee Bullen

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in front of a packed audience in the Charlton Suite at Hillsborough in 'An evening with Lee Bullen', the Scot said: "Garry has taken over everything and put his own stamp on the way he wants to play.

"He has a set way that he wants the team to play with and without the ball. He is trying to make it black and white.

"He wants there to be no grey areas when the team are in possession, defending and attacking.

"The players have shown great enthusiasm and picked things up in training.

"Garry's next big decision is picking his starting 11 for Sunday against a Huddersfield side that also have a new manager."

Owner Dejphon Chansiri confirmed on the day of Monk's appointment that Bullen will work closely with Wednesday's new boss.

"Garry and I have crossed swords over the last three to four seasons," said Bullen. "I have met him a few times so I have got to know him a little bit.

"He has been really good with me (since coming in).

"It is my job as an assistant to give my opinion, not be a yes man and support the manager whether it is Carlos Carvalhal, Jos Luhukay or Steve Bruce. I will support the manager 100 per cent."

Bullen, 48, led Wednesday to three victories in his six league outings and a Carabao Cup victory over at Rotherham United.

But his final match in charge came against Queens Park Rangers where the Owls let slip a half-time lead to slip to a 2-1 Hillsborough defeat.

Bullen said: "I was really disappointed.

"QPR was a sore one. I knew it was a crucial point heading into the international break.

"Five wins out of seven would have been a heck of a start and we would have been sitting in fourth place.

"I didn't expect that performance in the second half. I didn't think it was great in the first, but I didn't see the errors in the second half coming. We defended naively.

"I was gutted."

On his own future, Bullen said: “My target is to be part of this club, in whatever capacity, when it returns to the Premier League. I would love to be here when the team gets back there. That would be amazing.

“I think the fans deserve it. Nineteen years outside of the Premier League is too long for a club this size.”

More than 100 Wednesdayites turned up to an 'An evening with Lee Bullen', which was organised by Wednesday's Community Programme.

Former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Rob Staton hosted the event. The evening featured a silent auction and a question and answer session with Bullen, who reminisced about his eventful playing and coaching career.