Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Garry Monk would do if his players were subjected to racial abuse

That’s according to the man himself, who watched in horror as Gareth Southgate’s men were forced to stop the game twice in the first half after sustained abuse from an audible section of the Sofia crowd during their 6-0 win.

Monk made clear his admiration for England players and staff who were forced to navigate UEFA protocol that suggests teams should wait until a third stoppage to consider leaving the field in protest.

Speaking passionately on the subject of racism in football, the 40-year-old told The Star he would have no hesitation in bring his players off the field straight away if his players were abused in a similar manner.

“We're done,” he said. “There should be no tolerance. If we're going to say zero tolerance and there is no place for that in any walk of life, why are we giving people two or three chances to do it?

“Why should you subject your team or your teammates to having to accept that two or three times? You wouldn't accept it.

“It would be one time and then you'd go, wouldn't you? That's what I think it should be.”

Describing the need for zero tolerance, the Owls boss called on authorities to change the controversial protocol, taking the decision away from teams and placing the burden on officials to take players out of the firing line.

He said: “It's unfair on a team or an individual and their teammates to make that decision. They're players at the end of the day. They're human beings, but they're players. And they're there to play football.”

“The authorities are there to look after the game and look after those players and that's what needs to happen.