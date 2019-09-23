Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Garry Monk had to say on Jordan Rhodes' future

The centre-forward has not figured in the last three matches, with his last Owls appearance coming in the Carabao Cup at Rotherham United on August 28.

Rhodes, an £8m acquisition from Middlesbrough in February 2017, has not been included in the matchday squads for Monk's opening two fixtures against Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Monk, appointed Wednesday's boss earlier this month, told The Star: "It is very difficult. I wish I could have everyone on the bench.

Owls striker Jordan Rhodes has not played this month

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jordan deserves to be on the bench or even starting games, but I have to pick a squad.

"It is the same with Joey [Pelupessy] and Thorns [Jordan Thorniley] who are pushing and deserve to be involved, but I can only pick 11 starting and I can only pick seven for the bench.

"Unfortunately, that is how it works but I have said from the start that the whole squad will be needed and that moment could come on Tuesday or next Saturday.

"There will be some point in the season where everyone is going to be needed and when they have that opportunity it is up to them to take it."

Club captain Tom Lees is likely to miss out for the fourth match running when they welcome Everton to Hillsborough in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The centre-half is struggling to shake off a hamstring problem he sustained in the warm-up at home to Queens Park Rangers.

"He will probably miss Everton but we will see what he is like for the weekend," said Monk.

"It is not a hugely serious injury, but I think it is more with Tom's history that he needs that little bit of extra time.