Sheffield Wednesday: What Garry Monk had to say on the EFL asking the Owls to explain their Hillsborough sale

It emerged earlier this week that the English Football League have asked the Owls to explain why a £38 million profit for the sale of Hillsborough was detailed in their 2018 accounts when Land Registry documents date the purchase to almost 12 months later.

Wednesday are among a number of clubs, including Aston Villa, Derby County and Reading, under scrutiny for exploiting a loophole in the rules that has enabled them to buy and lease back their own ground to ensure they remain compliant with the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

Back in July, the Owls reported a pre-tax profit of £2.58million in their latest set of accounts after it was revealed the club sold their Hillsborough stadium for around £60m to owner Dejphon Chansiri. The accounts were submitted to the Companies House for the period ending July 31 2018, stating the “profit on disposal of stadium” to be £38.061million.

Owls boss Garry Monk

P&S rules stipulate clubs must not exceed a loss of £39m over a three-year period.

Monk, who was Birmingham City’s manager when they were deducted nine points for breaching P&S last season, said: "If I am honest It is a club issue.

"I am not too aware of what is what. I have only been here a couple of weeks and really my whole focus has been on the football.

"I have been working hard to push the players from the football side of it. That is my job.

"I have just had 18 months of that at Birmingham. What I did was make sure that none of that distracts me, the staff and the players.

"Our job is to focus on the football. That side of it is for the club to take care of.

"Of course, along the way, I am sure clarity of where we are and what we are doing will come but at this moment in time my only focus is on the football and that's how it should be."

Saturday's trip to Monk's former club Middlesbrough will come too soon for skipper Tom Lees (hamstring).

On returning to the Riverside, Monk said: "It is not about me. It is not about my past or history or anything like that. It is about these players and this club and that is all that matters.

"I am here to help push these players and give everything I have got for this club.