Sheffield Wednesday: What Garry Monk expects to see from his squad after their cup defeat to Everton

Owls boss Garry Monk

Monk suffered the first defeat of his Wednesday reign on Tuesday evening, with Everton prevailing in their third round Carabao Cup encounter.

The Premier League side brushed aside the Owls 2-0 at Hillsborough after a quickfire first half brace from England Under-21 international Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But Monk is refusing to dwell on their cup exit and has quickly turned his attentions to Saturday's trip to Boro.

Owls boss Garry Monk

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monk, who survived only six months as Middlesbrough manager after joining the club in June 2017, said: "We need to react. Whenever good teams suffer a loss, regardless of whether it is the league or cup, they react in the next game. That's what good teams do and that's what we have to do.

"Middlesbrough is a tough game. We have got a tough week coming. Three games in a week is not easy.

"But we will go to Boro confident. We are performing well enough to win games.

"We played against probably the highest quality of squad (Everton) that we will face all season long and I thought we competed and did very well.

"What we need to do is take that belief and keep growing it and take it into the next game."

Although Monk took heart from their display in midweek, he acknowledged there is plenty of room for improvement.

Monk, who made a host of changes, claimed a lack of ruthlessness in both boxes cost his side. But he has been delighted with the players' attitude and application.

"They have been great," he said. "We are in a league which demands that competitive edge and where you have to go to the end in every single game, week after week.