Sheffield Wednesday: What Garry Monk expects to see from Fernando Forestieri after the international break

The 29-year-old is pushing for an Owls start, having completed a six-match Football Association suspension for allegedly using racist language in a pre-season friendly in 2018.

"Things happen in football and life and you can't dwell on them," stressed Wednesday boss Garry Monk. "You have to take the experience and learn from it and then push on.

"At the end of the day, it is about the team first but it is also about individuals and what you want to do with your career. Which path you want to go down is down to the individual.

Owls star Fernando Forestieri

"From what I have seen of Fernando, his attitude has been good.

"He has trained really well and worked really hard and he is available. Those are the steps you need to take and that is all you can do at this point.

"If he does get an opportunity on the pitch, it is to take that next step up and show all of us the Fernando that we know can be devastating at this level.

"That is what he needs to do and do it consistently. That is the key and the same for every player."

Forestieri has featured on just four occasions this season, with his last Wednesday outing coming against Queens Park Rangers on August 31.

But the ex-Italian international bolstered his hopes of playing in Friday's televised duel with the Bluebirds in South Wales by scoring in the Owls Under-23s recent victory over Hull City. Forestieri converted a first half penalty as Wednesday cruised to a 5-1 success.

Monk, who has taken 10 points from his five matches in charge of Wednesday, said: "I am delighted he [Forestieri] is available. We all know the quality he has and we want him to step up and show that.

"From what I have seen of him, he seems in the right frame of mind to try and do that but it is another thing being able to go out on the pitch and do it.

"We are here to help him and support him. He will be available and like all the others it is for him to fight for that shirt and put himself in the team."

Monk has praised Forestieri's application during his "mini pre-season", saying: "He has worked very hard. We are very happy with his attitude towards the work we have asked him to do.

"Of course, there are going to be games he will be needed but it is for him to put himself in the window of being in the squad and being in the team the same as any other player.

"But his attitude has been very good and of course we know the quality that he has and we want to see that as much as possible.

"Like anyone else, he will have game time and play in games.