Sheffield Wednesday: What Cameron Dawson hopes Garry Monk brings to the Owls

Monk was appointed Wednesday's third permanent manager since December 2018 earlier this month, following on from Jos Luhukay and Steve Bruce.

It has been so far, so good for Monk in the Championship, with the 40-year-old guiding the Owls to four points from two league outings.

Dawson said: "It has been a bit of a frantic year with managers coming and going.

"We have got our manager in place and hopefully we now can play as he wants us to play. Hopefully that will do the job to get us climbing up the league and challenging at the right end."

Monk gave a host of his fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie with Everton.

"The manager has been great at making everyone feel part of it," Dawson told The Star. "It showed with the lads coming in against Everton where we made quite a few changes but we didn't necessarily field an overly weakened team. The boys came in and did great.

"We have had a lot of meetings together so everybody knows their roles and responsibilities. It is well structured.

"We are very clear in how we want to play whether that is defending or attacking.

"He [Monk] has got his philosophy and the lads are really taking it on board and trying to learn his ways.

"Everything has been very positive in general.

"He is trying to keep everyone involved and letting everyone know they have a role to play and that it really is about the team under the manager. It is about the team and all pulling in the same direction and hopefully that breeds results."

Wednesday return to action with a trip to Monk's former club Middlesbrough this Saturday.

Dawson said: "The league is the priority. We prepared really good for Everton and fancied ourselves going into it but it was not be.

"They were better than us but we will go again on Saturday and try and pick up three points.