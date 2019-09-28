Sheffield Wednesday: What Barry Bannan had to say on the Owls' resounding away win to Middlesbrough

Wednesday recorded a third successive win on the road after Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher all scored in the opening 34 minutes, with an early own goal from Adam Clayton compounding Boro's misery.

Bannan said: "It was a great result. The first half performance was nothing short of brilliant. I think the game plan we stuck to worked down to a tee and we were clinical in their box.

"I have said it for a while now that we have got a result like that in us and someone was going to be on the end of it and it just so happened to be Middlesbrough."

The midfield maestro created the opening two goals from set plays as the Owls ran-out convincing winners.

"We have been working on set pieces since the new gaffer has come in and we have scored a few goals from them," said Bannan.

"It just shows you that it doesn't matter if the other team know what the signals are. If you practice it every single week and put the ball in the right areas, we have got people here who are going to score.

"Middlesbrough probably would have known the signals but the gaffer is bang on in what he says to us - if we do it to our best then we will score goals and it has paid off.

"We have got unbelievable strikers that thrive on crosses into the box.

"I think over the last couple of years we have probably played too much and not got crosses into the box for the strikers.

"Looking back, it has probably been a bit stupid because it goes to show when we put the ball in that we have strikers here who are going to score a lot of goals from crosses."

Victory extended Monk's unbeaten league start as Owls manager to outings.

Happy Owls pair Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher

Bannan has praised his impact, saying: "He just makes things clear. There is no in between.

"He just makes it simple as a player and tells you what he wants you to do and who is your man. There are no excuses if things go wrong. We know who is to blame.

"It has been a big thing and knowing what your job and role is in the team and I think the boys have bought into it perfectly.