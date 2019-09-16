Sheffield Wednesday: What Barry Bannan feels the Owls must give new boss Garry Monk if they are to be successful
Midfield playmaker Barry Bannan insists new Wednesday manager Garry Monk must be given time to implement his style of play at Hillsborough.
Monk made a dream start to his Owls reign as the Championship club cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Huddersfield Town last weekend.
Striker Steven Fletcher’s third goal in as many matches and substitute Sam Winnall’s first since 2017 ensured Wednesday extended their superb unbeaten sequence at the John Smith's Stadium to eight outings.
The Owls lined up in a 4-4-1-1 system, with Adam Reach operating as a No 10 behind Fletcher, and they largely played on the counter attack as the Terriers shaded possession and territory.
But Monk has hinted Wednesday will play several formations over the coming weeks and months as they bid to mount a top-six tilt.
Bannan, who marked his 150th Owls start by claiming the man of the match award on Sunday, told The Star: "I think people have to be patient while he [Monk] puts his ideas across.
"He is still learning new things about us, as we are about him.
"It is what happens when a new manager comes in. Sometimes it takes time to get to know certain players and what they are good at."
Bannan stood out against Huddersfield, providing a peach of a delivery for Winnall's 72nd minute header.
"I think it (the style) will be a bit different, but it will take time," said Bannan. "He can’t just come in and change it (overnight). It will take a few months, working hard on the training ground.
"But I would imagine it will be a little bit different to what we have been doing under Steve Bruce and previous managers.
"It is just working hard and getting the hours on the training ground and everybody buying into it and fighting in the same direction."