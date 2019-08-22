Sheffield Wednesday: What Adam Reach had to say on the Owls' start to the season

The Owls, without a permanent manager since Steve Bruce controversially quit last month, have recorded three wins from their opening four league fixtures.

Lee Bullen, in his third interim spell in charge since December 2017, has earned plenty of plaudits and significantly boosted his hopes of landing the job on a full-time basis.

Reach has praised the job Bullen has done, but also thinks the squad have acquitted themselves well in trying circumstances.

"Bully is going to get a lot of credit for steadying the ship, but the players deserve a lot as well," he insisted. "We were all disappointed with the way it happened with Steve Bruce, but we have just got to move on and I think everyone can feel there's a good energy around the camp and we are all together.

Dom Howson's Sheffield Wednesday column"The new lads have put everyone on their toes and brought pace and quality and I think we are heading into a really good direction."

On the prospect of Bullen becoming their permanent boss, Reach said: "The future decision-making doesn't affect us.

"But we are in a good way and that is down to him and the players and we have all formed a good relationship right now.

"Maybe that is why the decision hasn't been changed yet as they didn't want to change too much. Speaking on behalf of everyone, if it stays the same, then we are all happy."

Despite a poor first half showing, the Owls edged a tight affair with Luton Town on Tuesday evening after a 54th minute goal from close range by in-form winger Kadeem Harris.

Reach said: "It was a very satisfying win. You can't play well all of the time and I think we were a little bit flat in the first half and the fans showed a little bit of frustration.

"We said at half-time that we just needed to increase the intensity and the way we pressed in the second half was incredible with the energy we used up.

Sheffield Wednesday star Adam Reach

"We pinned them back and scored at a good time and showed the discipline to see out the game and Foxy [Morgan Fox] saved us two points with the block. He gets a bit of unncessary stick, but is a great lad and he has got us the three points. A big well done to him.