Sheffield Wednesday: 'We must improve everywhere,' says Owls chief

Bullen was furious after Wednesday's woeful second half performance in Saturday's home defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

The former Owls skipper described the display as "unacceptable" and blasted their "school-boy" defending as the R's came-from-behind to claim maximum points after Jordan Hugill's quickfire double. Some boos greeted the full-time whistle, with Wednesday falling to 11th in the standings after suffering a third defeat in four outings.

Bullen said he and the players are "hurting" after their poor sequence of results.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen

"I wouldn't disagree with any shouts at the end of the game considering the overall performance," he told The Star. "It was only 2-1 and it was relatively close but it wasn't.

"Looking at the talent we have in the changing room, then we know it needs to be better.

"We need to work on everything from finishing, defending, attacking (play) and passing.

"There are aspects that need to be ironed out and looked at in regards to formation and the tempo we play and aggression we play at and the choices we make."

Bullen has been in caretaker charge of the Owls since Steve Bruce's departure in mid-July and has guided the club to three victories from six league outings.

But Lincoln City's Danny Cowley is currently the bookies favourite to take over the reins at Hillsborough. The Imps boss rejected the opportunity to manager another Championship club, Huddersfield Town, earlier this week. It is understood the Terriers met Lincoln's £1m compensation fee it would take to prise Cowley and his brother Nicky, the Imps assistant manager, away from Sincil Bank.

However, Danny has stated it would take the "perfect opportunity" for him to consider leaving Lincoln.

On being heavily linked with the Owls, he said: "I've no idea. It's news to me.