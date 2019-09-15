Sheffield Wednesday: 'We have got a lot to work on' - Garry Monk issues Owls warning after Huddersfield Town win

Goals either side of half-time from Steven Fletcher and substitute Sam Winnall helped the Owls return to winning ways in their first outing after the international break.

Wednesday produced a solid defensive showing and could have scored more in the second half as they ran Huddersfield's weary-looking backline ragged late on.

But although the Owls picked up maximum points, Monk insists they have plenty of work to do to fulfil their potential.

New Owls boss Garry Monk

"It is a good start but we will not be getting carried away by it," said Monk. "It's three points.

"It is great to start like that but we have a lot of tough games coming in a short period of time before the next international break. We have got a lot of improvement to do to make sure we take more points from those games.

"There are certain areas where we could have done a lot better and we need to tweak but that's natural and we will be able to work on those things."

Monk felt Wednesday created the "best chances" in the Yorkshire derby and should have "scored one or two more".

"Defensively we were very sound," said Monk, who was unable to call upon skipper Tom Lees (hamstring). "Offensively we created some good chances but we need to get better at both sides. That takes time and work on the training ground.

"There are going to be ups and downs. We are not going to go over the top just because we won a game. We have got a lot of work ahead of us.

"I said this week was about not over-complicating things for the players. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I'm delighted with them.