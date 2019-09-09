Sheffield Wednesday: 'We do not fear England' - Atdhe Nuhiu on Kosovo's Euro 2020 qualifier
As Kosovo put the finishing touches to their preparations for the "biggest game" in the country's history, Atdhe Nuhiu accepts he may have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench against England.
The giant Wednesday striker said: "I would love to start but I also know the team has done very well so far in qualifying. There is no point for the manager to change the team.
"I have not been playing and we have been on a long unbeaten run so it is very hard to change the team.
"I don't think the manager will change the team but it would be great to come on."
Nuhiu can't wait for the Euro qualifier with the Three Lions, saying: "They are a very good team, especially with [Gareth] Southgate as a manager.
"They have changed their style a bit from the way they previously played so we know it will be a very tough game. Czech Republic lost 5-0 to them.
"We will try not to concede early and then maybe in transition try to create one or two chances.
"It doesn't mean we won't go there to give everything and try to surprise people but we know the reality is we are not on the stage like England.
"They are a big opponent but I don't think think we should fear them. We respect them a lot but there is no point in changing our style of play. We need to be alert and as solid as we can be.”
The only slight disappointment for Nuhiu and his Kosovo team-mates is that the fixture is taking place at St Mary's Stadium rather than Wembley.
"The players are a bit sad that they won't get to experience Wembley," said Nuhiu. "Obviously when you play against England, you think straight away of Wembley.
"I have been there once with Sheffield Wednesday so it would have been great for the others to have experienced it but they are still young players so maybe they can achieve. It is not the last game of their careers.
"I think Wembley is a stadium that is being used in the Euro 2020 finals so maybe then!"
Kosovo came-from-behind to defeat Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday to boost their hopes of reaching a first tournament. The Balkan country, who only gained Uefa and Fifa recognition three years ago and failed to win any World Cup qualifier, are currently second in Group A.