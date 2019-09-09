Sheffield Wednesday: 'We do not fear England' - Atdhe Nuhiu on Kosovo's Euro 2020 qualifier

The giant Wednesday striker said: "I would love to start but I also know the team has done very well so far in qualifying. There is no point for the manager to change the team.

"I have not been playing and we have been on a long unbeaten run so it is very hard to change the team.

"I don't think the manager will change the team but it would be great to come on."

Owls striker Atdhe Nuhiu

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuhiu can't wait for the Euro qualifier with the Three Lions, saying: "They are a very good team, especially with [Gareth] Southgate as a manager.

"They have changed their style a bit from the way they previously played so we know it will be a very tough game. Czech Republic lost 5-0 to them.

"We will try not to concede early and then maybe in transition try to create one or two chances.

"It doesn't mean we won't go there to give everything and try to surprise people but we know the reality is we are not on the stage like England.

"They are a big opponent but I don't think think we should fear them. We respect them a lot but there is no point in changing our style of play. We need to be alert and as solid as we can be.”

The only slight disappointment for Nuhiu and his Kosovo team-mates is that the fixture is taking place at St Mary's Stadium rather than Wembley.

"The players are a bit sad that they won't get to experience Wembley," said Nuhiu. "Obviously when you play against England, you think straight away of Wembley.

"I have been there once with Sheffield Wednesday so it would have been great for the others to have experienced it but they are still young players so maybe they can achieve. It is not the last game of their careers.

"I think Wembley is a stadium that is being used in the Euro 2020 finals so maybe then!"