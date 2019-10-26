Sheffield Wednesday: 'We deserved to win the game' - Garry Monk reacts to goalless draw with Leeds United

Garry Monk

The Owls gave the promotion favourites a real run for their money at Hillsborough but had to settle for a share of the spoils.

"I'm proud of that performance," said Monk.

"Overall it was a really good advert for the Championship with two really good teams going at it in a derby game in those conditions.

"I think our performance warranted the three points. If any team was going to win that game I think it was us that deserved it, especially in the second half when we were so dominant.

“We had the most offensive actions in the game. Westy made a fantastic save and Fox cleared one off the line towards the end but you won't often see Leeds under that pressure and it was them was scrambling at the end clearing their lines.

“I thought we very dominant in that second half and throughout the game so I was very pleased with that performance.

“There was huge determination and quality. We deserved to win the game but I can't complain.