Sheffield Wednesday: 'We all know this squad can be strong - it's about mentality' - Garry Monk on the tools at his disposal after taking Owls job
Garry Monk believes the existing Sheffield Wednesday squad has already shown it can be a strong force in the Championship.
And, after his appointment as the Owls’ new manager was confirmed, Monk says ensuring the right mentality within the group will help bring out their best.
The thing that is exciting is that it is a capable squad and we know it can be a strong squad in this league," Monk said.
"It's about trying to find that way of helping them bring that out and find that mentality.
"That is the big thing - this league demands the right mentality.
"If you can put that strong mentality there along with the quality they have then you have a recipe to be successful.
"That is the work we have to do from this point onwards. That is what I'm looking forward to."
The Owls have won three and lost three from their first six matches in the second tier this term.
Monk describes their current standing as a healthy position and is determined to build on that over the coming months.
"I think it's been, like most teams at this stage, a steady start,” he said.
"Three wins and three losses. You'd like not to have those three losses but this is the Championship.
"They're in a healthy position and you can see there is good foundations there and it's about trying to improve upon those foundations, putting a few tweaks and ideas that I have that may help the players we have.”"