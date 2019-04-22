Sheffield Wednesday: Watch Dom Howson’s reaction to Owls’ 2-0 win over Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday capped a successful Easter weekend with a 2-0 win over Bristol City, following on from Friday night's 2-2 draw against top of the table Norwich.

First half goals from Barry Bannan and Lucas Joao earned the Owls their first league double over the Robins since the 1972/73 season.

Happy at the final whistle Owls team-mates Fernando Forestieri and Joey Pelupessy......Pic Steve Ellis

The Robins had the better of the second half but Cameron Dawson, deputising in goal again for the injured Keiren Westwood, produced a fine double save to deny Famara Diedhiou and Josh Brownhill.

Victory moves Wednesday up to ninth in the Championship, trailing sixth-placed Middlesbrough by four points with two matches left to play.

Watch the video above to see Wednesday writer Dom Howson’s reaction to the result...