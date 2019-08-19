Sheffield Wednesday: Watch Dom Howson and James Marriott discuss Lions, Luton and Lee Bullen
Sheffield Wednesday will aim to get back to winning ways at the first attempt on Tuesday as they welcome Championship new boys Luton Town to Hillsborough.
By Alex Miller
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 17:03
The Star Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson and podcaster James Marriott joined at Star HQ a little earlier to discuss all things Owls, from the likely line-up for Luton to what went wrong at The Den.
Will Fernando Forestieri get his first start of the season? Who will win the battle of the right-backs between Dominic Iorfa and Moses Odubajo? There is plenty to go at in what you feel is an important game for Wednesday’s momentum this early in the season.