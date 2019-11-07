Sheffield Wednesday: Wales boss Ryan Giggs keeping close tabs on Owls player

Owls defender Morgan Fox

Left-back Fox, Liverpool’s Neco Williams and Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw are all on Wales' radar as Giggs looks to the future.

Fox, whose Owls contract runs out next summer, has produced a string of superb performances at club level to put himself in contention for an international call-up.

The 26-year-old has silenced some his critics, winning Wednesday's player of the month award for October. He has played his part in the Owls chalking up two clean sheets from their last four league outings as Garry Monk's side boast the second best defensive record in the Championship – only Leeds United have let in fewer goals, eight to Wednesday's 12.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite winning seven caps at Wales Under-21 level, Fox has never made a senior appearance for his country. His last call up came in September 2015 when Chris Coleman was in charge of the national team.

In an interview with The Star in March 2017, Fox said: "It is an ambition of mine (to play for Wales) and hopefully that will come.

“I’ve always said that if I’m doing well with my football here and playing games then hopefully I will get that opportunity."

Giggs has named a 25-man squad for their vital European Championship 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.