Sheffield Wednesday wait to learn extent of defender's injury
Sheffield Wednesday are still waiting to discover the full extent of Ash Baker's groin injury.
The defender suffered the knock while on Owls Under-23s duty earlier this week.
Baker was withdrawn in the first half of Wednesday's development squad's clash with Cardiff City on Monday and replaced by Ben Hughes.
The Wales Under-21 international, who has made 13 senior appearances, has been sent for a scan.
"He has a groin problem that he flagged up towards the end of the first half," confirmed academy manager Steven Haslam. "We took no risks and took him off the pitch straight away.
"It will be one for the medical team to assess in the next 24 to 48 hours to see how it settles down.
"Fingers crossed that it is just a minor issue."
Defensive duo Baker and Jordan Thorniley were given run-outs as Wednesday's youngsters were edged out 3-2 at Bracken Moor.
Haslam said: "It was an ideal opportunity for Jordan to get some good minutes under his belt. His attitude was excellent and he helped out the younger players."
Wednesday's Under-23s return to action with a trip to Crewe Alexandra on Monday, September 23.