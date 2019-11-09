Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City LIVE: Four changes for Owls - Adam Reach misses out alongside Julian Börner as senior man makes comeback

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Swansea City at Hillsborough today with the home side hoping to bounce back into the Championship play-off places.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 1:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 2:04 pm
Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City LIVE

Kick-off is at 3pm with team news from both sides expected about an hour earlier.

Our man Alex Miller is on hand delivering every meaningful kick of the action. Be sure to refresh the page for the very latest updates.