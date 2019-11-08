There were real concerns over the fixture after torrential downpours hit parts of Northern England on Thursday.

The River Dons water levels along the back of Hillsborough's South Stand rose sharply throughout the night and were within inches of breaking a flood defence wall that was last breached when the pitch was submerged by floods back in 2007.

Some people evacuated their homes close to the ground and roads have been closed after authorities issued further weather warnings in the Hillsborough area.

But despite the heavy rainfall, a senior Owls official has told The Star there are no issues at the stadium.

Water levels in the area have now significantly dropped and there are no concerns over the surrounding areas.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri invested 1m on a brand new Desso pitch in May 2015. Their playing surface consists is a combination of natural grass and artificial fibres, increasing its durability with rain and adverse weather. The roots of the natural grass intertwine with the artificial fibres, creating a solid and even structure with good drainage.

The Owls, currently lying in seventh position, entertain Swansea at 3pm on Saturday.