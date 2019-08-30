Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR team news: Lee Bullen offers Winnall and Palmer injury updates

Caretaker manager Lee Bullen confirmed the Scotland international had been in full training for the majority of the week and that he was being considered to take his place in the defence that is yet to concede a goal at Hillsborough this season.

Bullen said: “He’s been in full training since Tuesday. The Wednesday game was a day too early.

“He trained yesterday and is in full training today, so he is available for selection.”

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen has offered an injury update on Liam Palmer and Sam Winnall ahead of tomorrow's clash with QPR.

What is not so quite clear cut is the availability of Sam Winnall, who was substituted just a few minutes into the second half of Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup win over Rotherham United after sustaining a head injury.

Bullen confirmed the forward was being looked over by medical staff but that he had shown no lasting signs of concussion.

“He seems fine,” he said. “He seems to have recovered OK. We’re just waiting on the final analysis this morning to see if he can join in on the training. All signs are that he’s not taken anything too damaging.

“The medical staff have been dealing with it and we’ve not really spoken about it. Not being a doctor I don’t know what is concussion and what isn’t concussion but they’ll know about that inside out.”

Other than the long-term injury to goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith the caretaker boss has the full breadth of his squad to choose from despite that gruelling midweek outing at the New York Stadium.

He said: “There’s a few tired legs as you’d expect with some of the lads having got their first 90 out there and it was an end-to-end game, the running stats are pretty high.