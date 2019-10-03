Sheffield Wednesday victim of bad refereeing decision, Leeds United overhauled by Swansea, Birmingham keeper drops clanger - Championship winners and losers

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed few days in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship during midweek:
1. L: Lee Camp (Birmingham City)
Camp cost his side at least a point after a routine Anthony Pilkington shot went under his hands before trickling over the line. Sunderland fans quickly clicked on to the mistake and trolled their former goalkeeper.
2. W: Swansea City
The Swans jumped ahead of Leeds into top spot after doing what the Whites couldn’t do and beat Charlton. Their win was made 10x better with their American owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan in attendance - a rare sight.
3. L: Derby County
Phillip Cocu’s starting XI and bench was up for debate (we’ll leave that to you), but on the field, Conor Chaplin’s 94th-minute equaliser for Barnsley forced the Rams’ sixth draw of the season - despite battling back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1.
4. W: Fulham
Scott Parker’s men seem to be finally hitting full gear after credible draws against Cardiff, West Brom and Sheff Wed have been followed up with back-to-back wins over Wigan and empathically at Reading on Tuesday - a 4-1 win.
