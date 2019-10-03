Garry Monk tasted his first league defeat as Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday victim of bad refereeing decision, Leeds United overhauled by Swansea, Birmingham keeper drops clanger - Championship winners and losers

Fans were treated to midweek Championship action - and it did not disappoint with movement at the top and bottom of the early league table.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 10:07 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 10:12 am

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed few days in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship during midweek:

1. L: Lee Camp (Birmingham City)

Camp cost his side at least a point after a routine Anthony Pilkington shot went under his hands before trickling over the line. Sunderland fans quickly clicked on to the mistake and trolled their former goalkeeper.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. W: Swansea City

The Swans jumped ahead of Leeds into top spot after doing what the Whites couldn’t do and beat Charlton. Their win was made 10x better with their American owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan in attendance - a rare sight.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. L: Derby County

Phillip Cocu’s starting XI and bench was up for debate (we’ll leave that to you), but on the field, Conor Chaplin’s 94th-minute equaliser for Barnsley forced the Rams’ sixth draw of the season - despite battling back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. W: Fulham

Scott Parker’s men seem to be finally hitting full gear after credible draws against Cardiff, West Brom and Sheff Wed have been followed up with back-to-back wins over Wigan and empathically at Reading on Tuesday - a 4-1 win.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3