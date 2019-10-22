Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City LIVE: Owls unchanged ahead of clash with in-form Potters

Stoke City are this evening’s visitors here at Hillsborough and arrive on the crest of a wave after back-to-back wins over high-flying Swansea and Fulham.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:46 pm
Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

The wins have taken the Potters off the bottom of the table. Wednesday come off the back of a controversial 1-1 draw at Cardiff on Friday.

Our Wednesday team of Dom Howson and Alex Miller are at Hillsborough to deliver every meaningful kick as the Owls attempt to stay in touch with the top spots.

