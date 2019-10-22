Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City: How to watch the Championship game on TV, odds, team news
Four days on from their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City Garry Monk's side play host to lowly Stoke City on Tuesday night.
Wednesday are currently sitting in eighth-place, taking six wins from their first 12 fixtures.
A win could potentially catapult the Owls into the play-off spots ahead of a crunch tie with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.
Stoke City, meanwhile, have endured a dire start to the season, losing eight of their first 12. Nathan Jones' side showed signs of a resurgence at he weekend, however, beating a fancied Fulham side 2-0.
When and where can I watch the match?
Fans who can't make it along to Hillsborough tonight can catch it on Sky Sports Action tonight (October 22).
The match kicks off at 7.45pm.
How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?
Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.
For £9.99 Sheffield Wednesday fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.
Odds
Sky Bet have offered the following odds for the Championship encounter:
Sheffield Wednesday: 13/10
Stoke City: 21/10
Draw: 9/4
Team news
Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful that Keiren Westwood will be in contention for tonight's fixture following an ankle injury.
The Owls will be without defender Tom Lees for the midweek fixture despite returning to full training.