Sheffield Wednesday v QPR: opposition view, star man and score prediction

Sheffield Wednesday will host Queens Park Rangers on Sunday in their final match of the 2018/19 Championship season.

It’s fair to say a lot has happened since the two clubs last met in October, so we got the lowdown on this weekend’s opposition courtesy of Love Sport Radio’s Johnny Burrow, host of the QPR Fan Show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hoops before the big match at Hillsborough…

What can Sheffield Wednesday expect from QPR?

It's very hard to know what anyone can expect from QPR - they've been frustratingly inconsistent this season, which eventually cost Steve McLaren his job.

That said, Rangers have felt quite hard done by in their last couple of run outs: Nakhi Wells missed a late penalty in the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, and QPR were cruelly denied by a questionable penalty decision late on at Derby, in a game they could have won. It's not inconceivable that Wednesday could be on the receiving end of Rangers' frustrations on Sunday - the luck has to turn eventually!

How have QPR changed since Wednesday faced them earlier in the season?

The biggest change, obviously, is the manager - and caretaker boss John Eustace is generally considered to be doing a reasonable job.

The personnel on show on Sunday may surprise some Wednesday fans, too. With a large number of QPR's squad set to leave Loftus Road in the summer, we could see an emphasis on playing lads who will still be there next season - rather than the biggest names.

How has Steve McClaren's sacking and a change of manager impacted QPR's form?

When McLaren was sacked, QPR fans were hoping for that old cliche: the 'new manager bounce' that we often see in the Football League. But this is QPR, so it was never going to be that straightforward. Rangers still had to wait the best part of a fortnight for a win, which eventually came in the 4-0 trouncing of Swansea. Frustratingly for QPR fans, the club's form is still as inconsistent as ever!

Who is QPR's star man?

QPR's squad isn't liberally studded with exceptional attacking talent, but there's little argument that Luke Freeman has been the star man this season. He's been named the club's players' POTY, fans' POTY, and young fans POTY, AND he won the goal of the season award for his screamer against Aston Villa.

Freeman's goals have been crucial at times this season, not least in the 1-0 win over Leeds United in February, and as his impending exit from the club begins to look increasingly likely, it's time for Rangers fans to enjoy watching him while they still can.

Are there any key absences in the team?

There aren't any crucial injuries for QPR.

One player to watch in the squad

It's worth keeping an eye out for young Bright Osayi-Samuel. The winger has looked raw but lively since his arrival from Blackpool.

Whilst his end product is sometimes lacking, there's no shortage of pace, invention, or desire to drive up the pitch. He could be crucial for QPR next season.

Score prediction

A 2-1 Wednesday win.