Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United LIVE: Follow all the action from the top of the table derby clash at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday could go top of the Championship – albeit temporarily – if they beat Leeds United by two clear goals in today’s early game (12.30pm).

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 25th October 2019, 12:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 10:55 am
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

The Owls have lost just once in seven league games since Garry Monk took charge but will face a tough test against promotion favourites Leeds.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Alex Miller and Paul Goodwin are at Hillsborough for this third versus second clash.

Remember to refresh the page for the very latest updates.