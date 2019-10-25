Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United LIVE: Follow all the action from the top of the table derby clash at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday could go top of the Championship – albeit temporarily – if they beat Leeds United by two clear goals in today’s early game (12.30pm).
Friday, 25th October 2019, 12:11 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 10:55 am
The Owls have lost just once in seven league games since Garry Monk took charge but will face a tough test against promotion favourites Leeds.
Alex Miller and Paul Goodwin are at Hillsborough for this third versus second clash.
Remember to refresh the page for the very latest updates.