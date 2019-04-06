Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa LIVE Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday host play-off rivals Aston Villa in today's Championship clash at Hillsborough. Keep track of all the latest team news and match action on our live blog - and don't forget to refresh the page for updates! How the Championship would look IF only the first-half of matches counted Sheffield Wednesday: ‘It is going to take a lot to throw a cabbage at me!’ – Steve Bruce on his Aston Villa reunion