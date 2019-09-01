Sheffield Wednesday urged to cut out 'silly' defensive errors

Wednesday squandered a half-time lead in Saturday's woeful Hillsborough loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Striker Jordan Hugill grabbed a quickfire double to condemn the Owls to their first home defeat of the campaign.

The result leaves Wednesday in 11th spot going into the two-week international break and having lost three out of their last four league outings.

Owls left-back Morgan Fox

Fox told The Star: "We have to be more ruthless. We were one nil up and we should have seen the game out.

"We have given silly goals away. We should have cut them out but maybe there was a little lapse in concentration.

"The second goal was hard. Their striker [Hugill] was miles offside and the phase changes. It is impossible for us as defenders to get back in as they have a head start on us, but it came from our short free kick so we had to stop it at source.

"We have not made many defensive mistakes this season. If we can cut out the silly little errors, then we will be alright."

He refused to blame the late withdrawal of captain Tom Lees as an excuse for their latest setback. Lees pulled out in the warm-up with a hamstring problem, meaning a late call-up for Dominic Iorfa.

"I think it is important to have a steady back four, but Dom is more than good enough to come in and that is the whole point of having a squad," said Fox. "Everyone keeps saying we've got a massive squad but that's what it is there for.

"We are all good enough to play and we are pushing each other every day in training so it is seamless really.