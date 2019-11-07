Sheffield Wednesday: Update on the fitness of Barry Bannan and other key man ahead of Swansea City clash

Barry Bannan was a notable absentee in their defeat at Blackburn.

The Scot was a notable absentee in the Owls’ defeat at Blackburn last weekend having tweaked a groin in the run-up to the fixture.

But Wednesday boss Garry Monk confirmed that Bannan was fit to start against the fourth-placed Swans as his side attempts to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding two late goals in a 2-1 reversal.

On Bannan’s fitness, Monk said: “He’s good, he’s been back in training all week.

“Last week he had a bit of tightness in his groin, he felt it the day before the Blackburn game, but there are no problems, he’s good.”

He won’t be joined in the side by Lees, however, who’s recovery from an August hamstring injury was stepped up as he stepped out in the under-23s 1-1 draw at Burnley on Monday.

The injury has proven tricky to shake for the club captain, who was injured in the warm-up for their defeat against QPR and is yet to feature in a Monk matchday squad.

Monk said: “He’s had a good period now with no reaction the plan was for him to have a good week like he has done and play a few more minutes in some games we’ve got prepared in the international break.

Owls skipper Tom Lees played just over an hour in their under-23s draw with Burnley on Monday

“Then he’ll be coming out of that international break with a good block of training behind him and he’ll be back in contention.”

Monk confirmed that he won’t be considered for Saturday’s clash but said he was confident the comeback trail wouldn’t stretch much further.