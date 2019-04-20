Sheffield Wednesday under-18s secure league title with Steel City derby draw

Sheffield Wednesday’s under-18s were crowned Professional Development League North division champions with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls went into the match needing a draw to wrap up the league title, as they made the short trip across the city to play a Steel City derby with extra bite against the Blades at the Steelphalt Academy.

A close first half ended goalless as neither side could break the deadlock in a fine afternoon in S4.

The Blades took the lead after the break after a foul on Boyes inside the area, which Ackroyd dispatched coolly.

Wednesday found away back into the match from the spot though after a hand ball on the goal line and Conor Grant buried it to put the Owls level and secure the title.

Sheffield United: Dewhurst, Williams, Boyes, Neal, Gordon, Gomis, Kelly, Barnes, Ackroyd, Brunt, Young.

Sheffield Wednesday: Render, Dawodu, Ellery, Waldock, Thompson, Rice, Farmer, Shaw, Hagan, Grant, Vasalo.