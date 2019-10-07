Sheffield Wednesday trio set for Owls return

Boss Garry Monk expects Owls skipper Tom Lees to be available for selection when they resume their Championship campaign at Cardiff City a week on Friday. The centre-half has not featured since the trip to Preston North End on August 24 because of a hamstring injury. Lees has missed seven outings, with Dominic Iorfa deputising well at the heart of their defence.

Monk admits it has taken a "little bit longer" than anticipated for Lees to recover from his knock.

But the Wednesday chief told The Star: "I have had a bit more luxury with Tom in a sense that Dom [Iorfa] and Julian [Börner] have been performing well and we have got cover as well.

"With Tom, as eager as he is to comeback, we have erred on the side of caution because there is no point in risking him to reset him again for a longer period.

"He possibly could have pushed to comeback for Wigan but I didn't want to rush him and lose him again. He is an important player for us so we didn't need to take that risk.

"He should be nice and ready when we comeback from that international break.

Along with Lees, midfielder Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri will also be pushing for returns after serving their respective suspensions.

It leaves Hamburg loanee David Bates (groin) and third-choice goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (knee) as the Owls’ only injury concerns.

Monk, whose side have taken 10 points from a possible 15 since his appointment, is looking forward to having extra competition for places.

"It is important as everybody is going to be needed," he said. "It will be nice to have certain options.

"It can be difficult for freshness. Wigan was our third game in a week and we did as well we could physically to compete as hard as we did.