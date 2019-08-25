Sheffield Wednesday trio give Lee Bullen food for thought ahead of Rotherham United cup clash
Owls caretaker manager Lee Bullen says his trio of substitutes have given him plenty to ponder following their below-par performance against bogey side Preston North End.
Fernando Forestieri, Adam Reach and Atdhe Nuhiu all came off the bench to spark Wednesday, who trailed at half-time after Daniel Johnson's 32nd minute penalty.
Forestieri, a half-time substitute for the ineffectual Jacob Murphy, provided extra support in attack to Steven Fletcher, Reach impressed on the left hand side of midfield and created Fletcher's goal with a sublime cross following Johnson's second spot-kick while Nuhiu's introduction changed the dynamic of the contest.
Bullen said: "The response in the last 20 minutes was very pleasing.
"Our substitutes have had a positive impact in every game we have played (this season).
"Fernando and Atdhe gave us a spark and obviously Reachy does what he does. If he is not scoring goals, he is setting goals up. Atdhe caused havoc up there.
"There were opportunities there but we didn't get the break of the ball in the box.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"I am hoping people see it for what it is that the lads gave it a go at the end.
"It was too little too late."
Asked if the substitutes have given him food for thought ahead of their Carabao Cup second round tie at Rotherham United this week, Bullen replied: "Of course they have.
"There will be a few changes for the cup game. There are people needing game time.
"We want to win the game. Every game is important but QPR is the one we are going for. But we have a sold-out away support going to Rotherham on Wednesday night and we will put a team out that we feel can win the game."
Saturday's loss means Wednesday are winless in 17 league visits to Deepdale (W0 D9 L8) in the second-tier.