Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours round-up: Owls get positive update on 'transfer target'
Sheffield Wednesday have received a positive update over reported transfer target Jordan Willis.
Willis is reportedly on Steve Bruce’s radar after an impressive season at Coventry City in League One.
Coventry Live has reported that the defender has still not given his manager Jordan Willis an answer over his future.
The club offered the 24-year-old a new deal last month but he is yet to confirm where his future lies.
Coventy City’s chief executive said that there are clubs keeping an eye on the defender but wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him staying.
“We haven’t had an answer," he told Coventry Live.
“The offer is still on the table but obviously as we sign players then the option probably disappears.
“We can’t wait for him so if we sign further players then the option might go away.
“I wouldn’t rule it out either way but the longer it goes on the less chance there is of it happening.”
“Interestingly, he hasn’t signed for anyone else yet.
“We were led to believe that he had an offer somewhere else.”
The defender has reportedly attracted the interest of Sheffield Wednesday with Bristol City, Hull City and Derby County all understood to have been monitoring him.
Elsewhere, journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieran Lee could all extend their stay at Hillsborough.
He tweeted: “Very positive signs about a deal for Westwood and Palmer. Word is agreed to give both a couple of years. Lee to get short term deal to prove fit too.”