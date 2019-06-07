Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and news: Keiren Westwood drops subtle hint that he might have signed a new deal
Here’s all the latest transfer rumours and news involving Sheffield Wednesday...
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has got fans talking online after posting a tweet that subtly hints he might have signed a new deal at Hillsborough.
The Owls shot stopper posted a video of his son playing in goal in the garden with the caption: “New GK on the scene for @swfc & @FAIreland U6’s.. don’t know where he gets the kicking the post from when he concedes a goal tho!”
Some Wednesday fans are speculating that if Westwood’s son has signed for the youth team then the 34-year-old must be staying at the club, but only time will tell if that’s the case.
In other news, Fernando Forestieri has been charged by the FA for racial abuse despite the fact that the forward was cleared in court earlier this year.
Forestieri faces a minimum five game ban if he is found guilty of using abusive or insulting words towards Mansfield’s Krystian Pearce in a pre-season friendly between the two clubs 11 months ago.